A 7th Special Olympics Delegate Has Been Reported Missing

Another Haitian Special Olympics delegate has been reported missing.

Louis Jacques Wilguens, a member of Haiti's delegation to the 2022 Special Olympics, has gone missing.

Wilguens was last seen getting off a bus at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort near Orlando on Saturday afternoon.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white Special Olympics t-shirt and red sandals.

Just four days ago, six other members of the Haitian Special Olympics team went missing. They still haven't been found.

The six individuals reportedly turned in their room keys and left their personal belongings behind, according to a missing persons bulletin for the group.

As an investigation is underway, organizers are obviously concerned about the well-being of these delegates from Haiti.

“The reason for their departure from the Games is currently unknown,” organizers said in their statement, via NBC News. “The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern.”

The delegates from Haiti were scheduled to fly home during the weekend.