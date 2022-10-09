A Boy Was Tackled By Security After Running Onto NFL Field

A child was reportedly tackled hard by a security guard during the first half of the Buccaneers-Falcons game.

The incident in question occurred during during a Buccaneers extra-point attempt after the team took a 6-0 lead.

According to Tampa Bay police spokesman Abe Carmack, there was “an incident involving a juvenile,” but said that no arrests will be made.

Per the Associated Press, a woman identifying herself as the boy's mother said that he's only 10-years-old. However, a police officer later revealed that the boy is older than that but couldn't release the information because he's a juvenile.

The boy's mother has several children and is reported to have been confused about which one ran onto the field.

The scene is reminiscent of Monday night's matchup between the Rams and 49ers when a protestor stormed the field and was subsequently tackled by linebacker Bobby Wagner.

No injuries were reported by the AP or Tampa police.