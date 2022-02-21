A Boycott Of The NFL Combine Is Reportedly Being Organized

A boycott of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is reportedly being organized.

Agents of prospective NFL Draftees are not happy with the conditions surrounding this year’s combine in Indianapolis. The NFL is implementing a strict bubble for this year’s combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.

According to a report from the NFL Network, agents representing more than 150 prospects are organizing a boycott.

“Agents representing more than 150 draft prospects are organizing a boycott of all testing, on-field workouts and interviews at next month’s NFL scouting combine if heavy “bubble” restrictions aren’t changed,” Ian Rapoport reports.

Agents representing more than 150 draft prospects are organizing a boycott of all testing, on-field workouts and interviews at next month’s NFL scouting combine if heavy “bubble” restrictions aren’t changed, sources tell me and @TomPelissero — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2022

If the NFL fails to comply with the suggested changes, there will be a lot of player holdouts this year.

“Unless the NFL and the combine agree to ease those restrictions — allowing players access to their full team of coaches, trainers, ATCs et al. as in past years — many top prospects will only do medical evaluations next month in Indianapolis,” Rapoport added.

Unless the NFL and the combine agree to ease those restrictions — allowing players access to their full team of coaches, trainers, ATCs et al. as in past years — many top prospects will only do medical evaluations next month in Indianapolis. https://t.co/orMpYcx3qD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2022

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, March 1 through Monday, March 7.