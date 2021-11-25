The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

A College Football Rivalry Game Prank Went Very Wrong

A general view of Army fans attending the Army-Navy Game in 1997.Officer cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point and their marching band display a Go Army sign during their annual NCAA college football game against the Navy Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis on 6 December 1997 at the Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. Navy won the game 39?7. (Photo by David Seelig/Allsport/Getty Images)

It’s rivalry season in the college football world.

Over the next couple of weeks, some of the biggest rivalry games in the sport will be played. None are bigger than the Army-Navy game.

A prank associated with the game between the two military academies went very wrong this week.

According to the New York Times, a group of West Point cadets made a big mistake in their prank against The Naval Academy.

From the Associated Press:

U.S. Military Academy cadets traveled this weekend to a farm near Annapolis, Maryland, that is home to Navy mascot Bill, who belongs to a long line of goat mascots with the same name. Cadets gave chase to the spooked goats. And instead of grabbing Bill No. 37, they came away Bill No. 34, a one-horned, 14-year-old retiree, according to The New York Times.

West Point officials would not confirm details of the incident Tuesday, but said the animal was returned safely and that they were investigating those responsible.

Oops.

“The U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy are disappointed by the trust that was broken recently between our brothers and sisters in arms. These actions do not reflect either academy’s core values of dignity and respect,” superintendents Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams and Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement.

Army and Navy are set to play on Dec. 11.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.