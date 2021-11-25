A College Football Rivalry Game Prank Went Very Wrong

It’s rivalry season in the college football world.

Over the next couple of weeks, some of the biggest rivalry games in the sport will be played. None are bigger than the Army-Navy game.

A prank associated with the game between the two military academies went very wrong this week.

According to the New York Times, a group of West Point cadets made a big mistake in their prank against The Naval Academy.

Army’s latest “spirit mission” to steal Navy’s Bill the Goat “was more of a Bay of Pigs-style embarrassment” as the Cadets stole the wrong one. 🐐 https://t.co/4Wtt5VYV9r pic.twitter.com/WBiZjDDIJF — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 23, 2021

From the Associated Press:

U.S. Military Academy cadets traveled this weekend to a farm near Annapolis, Maryland, that is home to Navy mascot Bill, who belongs to a long line of goat mascots with the same name. Cadets gave chase to the spooked goats. And instead of grabbing Bill No. 37, they came away Bill No. 34, a one-horned, 14-year-old retiree, according to The New York Times. West Point officials would not confirm details of the incident Tuesday, but said the animal was returned safely and that they were investigating those responsible.

Oops.

“The U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy are disappointed by the trust that was broken recently between our brothers and sisters in arms. These actions do not reflect either academy’s core values of dignity and respect,” superintendents Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams and Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement.

Army and Navy are set to play on Dec. 11.