A Crazy Story From Rich Strike's Trainer Is Going Viral

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon reacts as Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby in stunning fashion on Saturday afternoon.

The 80-1 longshot horse came from behind to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby in crazy fashion at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

It was such a crazy finish, in fact, that Rich Strike's trainer didn't even see it.

"My back gave out on me. I ended up on the ground before the horse even crossed the wire. All my friends and family just piled on top of me," Rich Strike's trainer, Eric Reed, told reporters this weekend.

That's pretty ridiculous.

Thankfully, Reed and his family got to enjoy the win later on Saturday afternoon.

It's truly incredible.

"The media doesn't understand how crazy this is. A last- minute replacement horse that ran a race like no other. The jockey threading the needle through and passing horses of high caliber. It's the stuff of movie dreams and legends," one fan tweeted.

"Thanks for the incredible memories, Eric Reed and Rich Strike. It was a joy to watch! I wish you more success as you hopefully strive for that Triple-Crown!" another fan added.

Congrats once again to everyone involved.