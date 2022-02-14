The Spun

A Crazy Super Bowl Streak Continued On Sunday Night

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals waits for the coin toss before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Some would say the Bengals Super Bowl fate was sealed before the game even kicked off. With a call of “heads” Cincinnati won the coin toss, extending one of the more peculiar streaks in Super Bowl history.

Going into the game, the last seven teams to win the Super Bowl’s opening coin toss, lost the game. On Monday, Adam Schefter reminded us to add one more to that list.

“The team that loses the opening coin toss now has won the past eight Super Bowls,” the insider tweeted.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals kept it close though. Carrying a lead into the fourth quarter, Cincy gave up a go-ahead drive to the Rams in the final minutes.

However, the Bengals still had a chance down three with a minute and some change, as well as two timeouts. But, Cincinnati just couldn’t hold up in the trenches, allowing Aaron Donald to blow through the line on a key fourth-and-one. Closing the door on what could’ve been history for the Bengals.

The heartbreaking play was especially crushing when the film showed Ja’Marr Chase burning Jalen Ramsey down the field.

But Burrow just didn’t have the time to find him.

