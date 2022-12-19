A Crazy Tom Brady Streak Was Finally Broken On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals forces a fumble by Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Bengals-Buccaneers game on Sunday evening featured some history.

The Buccaneers were up by 17 at one point before the Bengals came storming back to win by 11, 34-23. The Bengals even outscored the Bucs 31-6 in the second half.

A 17-point lead for a Brady-led team usually means it's over for the other team. Coming into this game, Brady was 89-0 at home when being up by 17+ points but that turned into 89-1 with this loss.

This was a game that the Bucs needed to have, but it turned into another loss. They're still in first place in the NFC South, but their lead is down to just one game.

They'll need to find another level if they want to lock up the NFC South before the playoffs get underway in mid-January.

Their next game will be against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas. Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.