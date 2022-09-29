A Fake Brett Favre Quote Is Duping A Lot Of People Today

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Brett Favre has been getting a lot of hate online lately for his alleged role in the Mississippi welfare scandal and the money he reportedly secured from former governor Phil Bryant. But that hate has also led to a number of people getting duped by a fake quote attributed to him.

Earlier today Barstool Sports member PFTCommenter posted a screenshot from what he claimed was a direct quote from Favre in The Athletic. Those quotes have Favre saying a number of ridiculous things which would have gotten him into a ton of trouble if they were real.

But they weren't real. Anyone who followed the link PFTCommenter shared would have realized that they were being duped since it led to an article he wrote on Barstool rather than The Athletic.

Hours later, PFTCommenter replied to his own tweet claiming victory for having duped tons of "blue check journalists" into retweeting and then deleting the "quote" he posted.

That apparently hasn't been enough though because as of writing there are still tons of Twitter users retweeting his original post wondering if Favre's quotes are real or not:

Credit where credit is due: PFTCommenter got an easy win here by tricking so many people into believing an obviously fake quote and continuing to keep up the illusion even hours after admitting it was fake.

There are a lot of reasons to take issue with Brett Favre right now, but throwing credulity out the window to show how much you hate him will make you look like a fool.

All of that said, it wouldn't be the biggest surprise in the world if Favre one day said something similar.

Maybe that's why so many people so easily fell for the ruse.