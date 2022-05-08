A Former WWE Star Might Never Wrestle Again

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

From 2012 to 2020, Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known by his stage name Bray Wyatt, was one of WWE's biggest stars. But less than one year after his release from the company, his days as a wrestler appear to be over.

According to WrestlingNews.co, a friend of Wyatt has said that he may be ready to call it quits. The friend said that Wyatt is comfortable with how much money he's earned and doesn't seem intent on continuing his wrestling career.

“He is very good with his money,” the source said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he never came back [to wrestling].”

WrestlingNews.co noted that Wyatt was one of WWE's top earners during his final few years with the company. Between his $4 million salary and his consistently high merchandise sales, he might have more than enough saved up to retire at 35.

Wyatt also recently got engaged to WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, with whom he already has two children.

As the character Bray Wyatt, Rotunda became a global star with his various creative personas. But he was more than just a character, he was a wildly successful in-ring competitor too.

Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship a combined three times. He was also a great tag team competitor, winning the tag team titles twice.

He faced the likes of Randy Orton, John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

If we really have seen the last of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt or any of his other personas in the ring, it will be a major loss for wrestling.