A Group Of 49ers Players Had A Message For Kyle Shanahan

A group of San Francisco 49ers players had a message for their head coach, Kyle Shanahan, following the conclusion of the NFL Draft this weekend.

Earlier this week, Shanahan was asked if he was confident that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would still be on the roster following the NFL Draft. The 49ers had the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft and were expected to select a quarterback (which they did, taking Trey Lance). Garoppolo was the subject of several trade rumors heading into the draft.

Here’s what Shanahan said about it.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive on Sunday, so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan later clarified what he meant and admitted he chose his words poorly.

“First of all, I’m glad you asked about Jimmy. I totally bombed that on Monday,” Shanahan told reporters. “I hated how that came off. I talked to Jimmy about it right away. I didn’t realize that when I did it. A person I have a relationship with who sometimes when he asks me what I think is a silly question, sometimes I mess with him back, and that’s kind of what I was doing. That was between me and that guy, had nothing to do with Jimmy when I said, I didn’t know if we’d be alive on Sunday. I was just trying not to get my typical answer of, ‘Guys, anybody can be traded if you get a bunch of ones, John should trade me, and I shouldn’t be here on Sunday.’ “That’s the answer for every person on our team, but Jimmy’s situation is, if he isn’t here on Sunday, I would be disappointed because Jimmy is a quarterback who’s played one year and took us to a Super Bowl and played at a very high level. He’s had some unfortunate injuries, but I believe in Jimmy as a person and he’s shown what he can do on tape. Now, we made this move, so it’s obvious what I hope and what I believe in with this guy coming in, but it would be a very tough situation if Jimmy’s not on our team. I want Jimmy to be here and I want [Lance] to be brought along. I want to see how he does and if it turns into a competition, it turns into a competition. I’d be excited about that if he showed he was ready for it and stuff, but we know where Jimmy’s at. He hasn’t played football in a year. He hasn’t been to an OTA. I’d love to get him out here. It’d be very hard for me to picture a situation [where] Jimmy’s not here on Sunday, because that would be, I think, very stressful for us because Jimmy is a very good player and I think we can win with him. So, we’ll play that by ear, but I expect Jimmy to be here, and I’d be surprised if he wasn’t.”

A group of 49ers players had some fun with their head coach today in response.

Take 2 sans typo: This is tremendous. I’m told a group of #49ers players called Kyle Shanahan today to let him know they survived until Sunday. So good. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 3, 2021

Garoppolo remains on the roster, of course, and will likely stay there for a while. Lance was the No. 3 overall pick, but he might not be ready to start in 2021.