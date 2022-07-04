A.J. Brown Responds To Eagles Teammate's 'All-Star' Claim

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 03: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex on June 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Eagles running back Miles Sanders is feeling extremely confident in Philly's chances after all of the team's acquisitions this offseason. Saying, "We all feel like we’re on an All-Star team ... We feel unstoppable..."

On of those acquisitions, wide receiver A.J. Brown, took to Twitter to address Sanders' comments. Writing that they're not there yet, but they could be in the future.

"He’s excited about what this team could be. We all are," Brown said. "But we’re not An All-Star team. We definitely could be with years to come. We have strap up our pads and prove it every year and that’s what we plan to do! #1Weekatatime."

The Eagles made the postseason last season behind a strong run game and some nice play for second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts down the stretch.

However, the team's limitations showed themselves against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Now, with upgrades across the board, there's a lot of excitement in the City of Brotherly Love.