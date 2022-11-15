A.J. Brown Reveals Gut Reaction To Monday Night Loss

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Eagles hopes of an undefeated season ended on Monday night after the division rival Washington Commanders handed them their first loss in primetime.

Star receiver A.J. Brown was held to just one catch for seven yards in the 32-21 defeat. But he says he's looking forward to how he and the rest of Philadelphia's team respond to their first taste of adversity in 2022.

“All this 17-0 s--- is over with,” Brown said, via The Athletic's Zach Berman. “Now we’re going to wake up, and how are you going to respond? ... Sometimes you get hit in the mouth. How do you respond? It comes with it. ... We get back up and start fighting back.”

Brown and the Eagles begin that fight by trying to get up off the mat against the Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

With the New York Giants right on Philly's heels, Brian Daboll's squad will be ready to pounce should the Eagles stumble again.