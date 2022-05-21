Recently-signed Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown recently canceled his football camp at Nashville's Montgomery Bell Academy that was originally scheduled for June.

He released a statement about the cancelation on Friday.

After apologizing to the young fans who were looking forward to the camp, Brown explained that he felt his "peace could be threatened" in Nashville.

Brown has taken quite a bit of heat from Titans fans since leaving the organization earlier this offseason.

“I’m so sorry I let down your kids and many others but I will not put myself in a place where my peace is going to be threatened by adults who feel a way because I was traded,” Brown wrote. “I’m every bad word it is for taking care of MY FAMILY! If you’re not aware just look on social media. "I’m a man first and I will always do what I feel is right for me and my family. People are upset and that’s fine but it’s not that serious when it comes to me. People can disrespect me on social media and that’s fine but being disrespectful to my face is whole another things and I’m not tolerating it on any level. So forgive me for not putting myself in a place where my peace could be threatened because if something happens and I react, I’m the one who has everything to lose and not willing to risk my peace, my family, or my job. "I would love to make everyone children’s day but not if I’m putting my own at risk. Please don’t say nothing is going to happen because nobody knows that. I’m sure someone will still have a problem with this and that’s fine as well. If you can’t understand that then it’s because you don’t want to. Take care! Love.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this lengthy statement.

"I've felt a certain type of way about the events that unfolded during draft night. Its not that you were traded but more so on the fact that you told people one thing and then we found out it wasn't true. Go take care of your family for sure, but thats why fans are upset about it," one fan wrote.

"Ultimately, people are just weird bro. Upset about stuff they can’t control and opinionated on things they know nothing about. Do you bro! Live life to the fullest! Go be great and take care of yours! All love!" another added.

Brown was traded to the Eagles on draft day after some failed contract negotiations with the Titans organization. Tennessee wasn't willing to give the 24-year-old wideout a big-time payday, but the Eagles extended him on a four-year, $100 million deal.

Brown logged two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his three-year career with the Titans.