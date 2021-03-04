A.J. Brown Sums Up What It’s Like To Face Tyrann Mathieu

If you’ve ever watched Tyrann Mathieu play, you know he’s one of the most fiery players in the NFL.

With that fire comes a unmatched level of trash talk. During an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys, Tennessee Titans lead receiver AJ Brown talked about what it’s like to play against the Honey Badger. Asked about the Kansas City Chiefs corner back by Tennessee teammate and host of the show Taylor Lewan (co-hosted by other teammate Will Compton), Brown expanded on his experience matching up with Mathieu.

“I’m looking forward to playing him again… he talks so much noise,” Brown said with a chuckle. “I caught the ball one time and he was like ‘I’m gonna kill you’ and I was like, ‘We’re playing football, just let us play. Why you trying to take my life?'”

With eight years of NFL experience under his belt, facing off against Mathieu has to be a daunting task for any young receiver. But, Brown wasn’t going to back down.

“He said one thing that was totally disrespectful to me, and he was right so I kind of felt bad about it,” the second-year NFL wideout said. “He was like, ‘you grew up watching me’ and I said ‘well, I’m here now.'”

In just two years with the Titans, Brown has solidified himself as one of the top receivers in the league — logging 2,126 yards and 19 touchdowns. His 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns were enough to earn him his first career Pro Bowl invitation in 2020.

Mathieu also earned a Pro Bowl selection and his second straight First-Team All-Pro honors after notching six interceptions and 62 tackles during his eighth NFL season.