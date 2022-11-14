A.J. Green Not Happy With His Playing Time As Of Late
This season has been a bit of an adjustment for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green.
He's been used to being the top wide receiver on a team but has taken a big step back this season. He hasn't played that many snaps and it's led to him having just 12 receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Green was used a bit more during Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Rams (he scored a touchdown), but he still admitted that his reduction of playing time has been hard on him.
“It’s very difficult,” Green said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I’ve been the guy for the last decade. It’s hard to come off the field. But I understand my role. I know what I can still do, I know I can still play at a high level. Sometimes you can’t control it. You just have to be ready.”
Considering how he helped the offense on Sunday, it'll be interesting to see if he gets more playing time next Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.