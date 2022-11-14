A.J. Green Not Happy With His Playing Time As Of Late

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Wide receiver A.J. Green #18 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NFL preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 17-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This season has been a bit of an adjustment for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green.

He's been used to being the top wide receiver on a team but has taken a big step back this season. He hasn't played that many snaps and it's led to him having just 12 receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Green was used a bit more during Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Rams (he scored a touchdown), but he still admitted that his reduction of playing time has been hard on him.

“It’s very difficult,” Green said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I’ve been the guy for the last decade. It’s hard to come off the field. But I understand my role. I know what I can still do, I know I can still play at a high level. Sometimes you can’t control it. You just have to be ready.”

Considering how he helped the offense on Sunday, it'll be interesting to see if he gets more playing time next Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.