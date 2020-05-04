A.J. Hawk Says There’s 1 Thing Aaron Rodgers Will Be ‘Frustrated’ By

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk believes one thing will frustrate Aaron Rodgers more than anything else moving forward with the Jordan Love situation.

The Packers stunned the NFL world in the first round of the draft last month when they selected the Utah State quarterback. Rodgers’ heir apparent has arrived in Green Bay.

Some, including Brett Favre, have speculated that this will eventually lead to Rodgers’ departure from the Packers. “I think he’ll finish somewhere else,” Favre told Rich Eisen.

Hawk, though, thinks Rodgers will handle the situation well. He told Peter King that Rodgers will be a good mentor for Love.

“It does make me wonder now what their relationship will be like,” Hawk said of Rodgers and Matt LaFleur. “I think Aaron’s relationship with Jordan Love will be great. Aaron will be open with him.”

Hawk believes one thing will “frustrate” Rodgers more than anything else: Having to deal with constant questions about the situation and the future from the media.

“I think the frustrating part for him, and for the organization, will be this story will not go away after the first press conference for Aaron when the team finally is back together. It’ll keep coming up—not just this year. It probably doesn’t help that [Rodgers and LaFleur] probably won’t be in the same room for a while,” Hawk said.

If Rodgers does end up finishing his career somewhere else, we’ve lined out three bold options.