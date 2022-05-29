A Leader Has Already Emerged For The Chiefs' Defense

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs had a big hole to fill after Tyrann Mathieu decided to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Fortunately, they were able to sign Justin Reid who played for the Houston Texans for the last four seasons. Reid is already starting to make his mark as a leader for their defensive unit.

"You earn it every day," Reid said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “In my role in the back end, your teammates (have to) know you’re going to be where you’re going to be and you’re going to handle your responsibility on the field. That’s what comes first. Your leaders need to be your best players, but your best players also have to be your hardest workers. I live by that.”

Reid played in 13 games for the Texans last season and finished with 66 total tackles (41 solo), one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four passes defended.

He should be a seamless fit for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations yet again.

For his career, he has 23 passes defended and seven interceptions off 315 total tackles.

If the Chiefs' defense can be even better than last year, they're going to be a really tough team to beat in January.