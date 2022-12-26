A Longtime Brett Favre Record Was Snapped On Sunday

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06, 2016: Brett Favre (R), former NFL quarterback, and his wife Deanna pose with his bronze bust after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 06, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by: 2016 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has seen a lot of his all-time passing and longevity records snapped over the past few years. Yesterday, yet another record of his fell by the wayside.

During Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most consecutive games played. He appeared in his 256th straight game for Green Bay, breaking the mark of 255 previously set by Favre between 1992 and 2007.

Crosby not only broke Favre's franchise record, he tied London Fletcher for the fourth-largest streak of consecutive games in NFL history. Favre currently ranks second in the all-time category with 299.

The Packers chose to honor Crosby for his feat during the game on Sunday. They released a video narrated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers congratulating him on his accomplishment.

"Find the words to describe a player like Mason Crosby isn’t always easy," Rodgers said. "But for years, we’ve done our best to do it anyway."

Mason Crosby has appeared in and started every single game at kicker for the Packers since they took him in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He's led the NFL in extra points attempted and extra points made three times each.

But Crosby has never made the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team due in large part to his accuracy issues. He's converted just 81.4-percent of his field goals in his career and has seven seasons where he's converted fewer than 80-percent of them.

Nevertheless, the Packers have learned to trust Crosby's leg in game-winning situations and he's delivered when they've needed him to most.

He may not be an all-time great, but he's an all-time Packer.