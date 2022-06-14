A Longtime NFL Wide Receiver Is Trying To Play Baseball

DETROIT - APRIL 02: A member of the Detroit Tigers grips a baseball in the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays during the Home Opener for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 2, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. Toronto won 5-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Golden Tate enjoyed a very nice 11-year career in the NFL after starring at wideout for Notre Dame. But now, after being out of football last season, the former Pro Bowler is trying his hand at baseball.

The 33-year-old signed with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, the WCL announced Tuesday.

The league is mostly made up of college-level ballplayers. Tate also suited up for the Irish's baseball team during his early days at ND, and was even drafted to the MLB twice before being selected by the Seahawks back in 2010.

In a statement, Tate spoke on the signing, saying baseball was his first love.

I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league. As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.

Tate isn't the first NFL player to step on the WCL diamond. Former Titans quarterback Jake Locker and Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer also played in the league.

Similarly to Tim Tebow, Golden Tate is pursuing his baseball dream around the age of 30 post-football career.