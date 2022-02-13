A major college basketball upset happened out in Pac-12 territory today, but it somehow flew a bit under the radar.

The University of Oregon men’s basketball team entered Saturday’s Pac-12 clash vs. Cal having won 10 of its last 11 games. The Ducks, as a result, skyrocketed into latest NCAA Tournament projections.

However, the previously 16-7 (9-3) Ducks were blown out by the Golden Bears at home on Saturday afternoon.

Oregon’s NCAA Tournament hopes are now hanging on by a thread. It’s plausible the Ducks’ only hopes of getting into the Big Dance will be by winning the Pac-12 Tournament and earning an automatic berth.

This is very strange for a Dana Altman-coached team. Altman typically has Oregon playing like one of the best teams in the nation by the end of the regular season.

Now, the Ducks will have to win out and hope for chaos to get an invite to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

“Terrible loss. Probably won’t make the tournament because of this loss,” one fan tweeted.

“Ducks were projected as a 10 seed by the bracketologists before this one. The updates in the wake of today’s result figure to be pretty painful, unfortunately,” another commented.

“Oregon has now lost home games to Cal, Arizona State, and Colorado. None of the three are anywhere near the NCAA Tournament picture,” said CBB insider Jon Rothstein. “That will follow you all the way to Selection Sunday.”

The Ducks’ March Madness hopes are in serious trouble. They’re probably not even a bubble team at this point.

Oregon will try and get back on track next on Monday night against Washington State.