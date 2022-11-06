A Man Won $75 Million Thanks To The Astros World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - AUGUST 29: The roof of Tropicana Field is reflected in a Houston Astros batting helmet prior to the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game was moved to Tropicana Field because of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB via Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Houston Astros made one man the biggest winner in the history of sports betting with Saturday's World Series win.

Per the Action Network, Houston mattress and furniture tycoon Jim McIngvale brought home $75 million after the 'Stros captured their second title; placing several multi-million dollar bets on the ballclub throughout the year.

With that said, the money won't completely go to "Mattress Mack's" pockets. As he utilizes the the betting markets to fund his annual “If the Astros win, you win” promotion.

McIngvale reportedly bet a total of $10 million between Caesars, WynnBet, BetMGM, Barstool, Unibet and Betfred.

According Darren Rovell, Caesars Sportsbook took the biggest hit, paying out $30 million to McIngvale. Something Caesars Digital's COO Ken Fuchs addressed in a statement:

What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000. Would we do it all again? You bet. While Mack may have won this round on the field, we’re proud of how we teamed up to support first responders and military veterans in Houston, Philly and Atlantic City. And to Mack — we tip our Astros cap — and remind him that he can now support his Texans and Rockets … both attractively priced at +100000 to win a championship. The Astros are also currently +550 to win next year’s Fall Classic.

Congrats to Mattress Mack.