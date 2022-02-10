Tiger Woods sightings are few and far between these days. So when a new photo of the all-time great golfer rises to the surface, fans from around the sporting world take notice.

On Wednesday, TWLegion, a Twitter account that tracks all things Tiger Woods, posted a recent photo of the 15-time major winner.

“Our first Tiger sighting in over a month. Photo was taken yesterday, TW met with PopStroke competitor Jaden Peterson,” the account wrote on Twitter.

The photo was reportedly taken at the TGR corporate office in Jupiter, Florida and was posted by the official Instagram account of PopStroke, a high-end putt-putt course/dining experience designed Woods.

🚨#NEW: Our first Tiger sighting in over a month. Photo was taken yesterday, TW met with PopStroke competitor Jaden Peterson. pic.twitter.com/21WwlMdqrR — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 9, 2022

Golf fans took to Twitter to react to this sighting.

“Tiger looks Augusta-ready #TigerWoods #TheMasters,”one wrote.

“This is a guy some would say is back,” another said.

“Tiger looking like a billion dollars next to a kid in a Tiger hat in front of a Tiger photo from the most iconic place in golf where he’s won by 8 & 5,” another added.

My man JP just wanted a picture with the GOAT. Probably didn't realize he'd send the internet into a frenzy. Welcome to the TigerCoaster, young Jaden. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LSm7Z641CL — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 9, 2022

Tigers Woods’ last major public appearance came when he and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, placed second at the PNC Championship in Dec. 2021. The golf superstar has been very much out of the public eye since his terrifying car crash back in Feb. 2021.