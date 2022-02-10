The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

A New Tiger Woods Photo Has Surfaced: Golf Fans React

Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational.PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Tiger Woods on hand at the trophy presentation ceremony after the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods sightings are few and far between these days. So when a new photo of the all-time great golfer rises to the surface, fans from around the sporting world take notice.

On Wednesday, TWLegion, a Twitter account that tracks all things Tiger Woods, posted a recent photo of the 15-time major winner.

“Our first Tiger sighting in over a month. Photo was taken yesterday, TW met with PopStroke competitor Jaden Peterson,” the account wrote on Twitter.

The photo was reportedly taken at the TGR corporate office in Jupiter, Florida and was posted by the official Instagram account of PopStroke, a high-end putt-putt course/dining experience designed Woods.

Golf fans took to Twitter to react to this sighting.

“Tiger looks Augusta-ready #TigerWoods #TheMasters,”one wrote.

“This is a guy some would say is back,” another said.

“Tiger looking like a billion dollars next to a kid in a Tiger hat in front of a Tiger photo from the most iconic place in golf where he’s won by 8 & 5,” another added.

Tigers Woods’ last major public appearance came when he and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, placed second at the PNC Championship in Dec. 2021. The golf superstar has been very much out of the public eye since his terrifying car crash back in Feb. 2021.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.