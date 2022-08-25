A NSFW Nickname Is Being Recommended For Major School

COLUMBIA, SC - AUGUST 29: A general view of a helmet before the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 29, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The South Carolina Gamecocks live rooster mascot is getting a new name ahead of the 2022 college football season.

The new name for the mascot, formerly known as "Sir Big Spur," will be announced before the team's season opener against Georgia State on September 3.

The State, Columbia's local newspaper, listed 10 possible nicknames for fans to vote on.

One name in particular — Cock Commander — has captured the attention of college football fans everywhere.

This new NSFW alias is currently dominating the poll.

The reason for this name change stems from an argument between the former and current owners of the live mascot. The naming rights agreement with the original owners has expired, forcing the school to look elsewhere for a new name.

The university's legal team advised against a simple name change to "Big Spur," saying it's too close to the original.

What name do you like for the Gamecocks' mascot?