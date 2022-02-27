The Phil Mickelson fallout continued on Saturday afternoon. The all-time great will no longer be host of the American Express PGA Tour Event. Mickelson had been the tournament’s host since 2020, but that role will end in 2023.

“In the wake of his controversial comments about a proposed Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league and his perceived problems with the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson will no longer serve as host of The American Express PGA Tour event in La Quinta,” reports Larry Bohannan of The Palm Springs Desert Sun.

Phil Mickelson, 51, has been under fire for his comments surrounding the Saudi-backed Golf Super League. He previously admitted he’s willing to overlook Saudis’ track record regarding human rights to gain leverage on the PGA Tour.

“They’re scary (bleeps) to get involved with,” Mickelson said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Since making the comments, Mickelson has begun losing sponsorships and connections left and right. On Friday, Callaway announced it was ending its longtime partnership with the all-time great. “JUST IN: Callaway Golf says they are pausing their relationship with Phil Mickelson, but reserves the right to reevaluate the partnership. This means that Callaway will stop paying Mickelson while paused. The two have been together for more than 17 years,” tweeted Darren Rovell.

Mickelson will now not be hosting the American Express PGA Tour Event next year.