A Pro Softball Team Quit After Their GM’s President Trump Tweet

There aren’t many sports being played right now, but professional softball came was set to return this week, as a seven-game series between two prominent independent teams was scheduled.

The USSSA Pride and Scrap Yard Fast Pitch, two of the top independent softball teams in the world, were set to play a big series in Melburne, Fla.

Unfortunately, a President Trump-directed tweet from the Scrap Yard Fast Pitch general manager prompted all 18 of the team’s players to quit mid-series.

Natalie Weiner covered the story for the New York Times.

hey it's my @NYTSports debut! on a remarkable act of solidarity by professional softball players who have everything to lose https://t.co/K0qdR5uoWj pic.twitter.com/9Y9h8wksKf — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) June 24, 2020

The Trump-directed tweet was reportedly sent from the team’s official account by general manager Connie May. It read: “Hey @realDonaldTrump Pro Fastpitch being played live … Everyone standing for the FLAG!”

Players from Scrap Yard Fast Pitch reportedly learned of the tweet, which has since been deleted, following Monday’s game. They were not happy, as their decision to stand for the national anthem was not based on President Trump.

The players pledged to “never be associated with (the) organization again.”

We might be standing in this photo but we SURE AS HELL AREN’T STANDING FOR THIS. I’m embarrassed. I’m heartbroken. I’m DISGUSTED. @ScrapYardFP I will never be associated with your organization again. BLACK LIVES MATTER. The tone deafness on this is UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5jSNipTFLd — Haylie McCleney (@hayliemac8) June 23, 2020

From the Times:

The players spent an hour discussing the issue in the locker room, and decided that they could no longer play under the Scrap Yard name. “The more we talked about it, the angrier I got, and I finally just said, ‘I’m done, I’m not going to wear this jersey,’” pitcher Cat Osterman said. “We were used as pawns in a political post, and that’s not OK.”

President Trump has been a vocal critic of anyone who kneels for the national anthem, especially former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Several NFL players, including Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, have announced they will be kneeling for the national anthem this season.

And as the New York Times’ story notes, the anthem is not just an point of discussion in football.

You can view Natalie Weiner’s full story here.