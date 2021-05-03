The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

A-Rod’s Suggestion For Francisco Lindor Is Going Viral

A closeup of Alex Rodriguez.NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Sports commentator and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez takes part in a panel during WSJ's The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Mets made one of the biggest moves of the MLB offseason, trading for Cleveland Indians superstar Francisco Lindor. The NL East franchise was able to sign Lindor to a massive $341 contract extension prior to Opening Day.

It’s been a struggle so far for Lindor, though – at least at the plate.

Lindor is hitting .182 on the season. He’s playing great defense at shortstop, but he’s yet to deliver at the plate.

On Sunday Night Baseball this evening, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez had a bizarre suggestion for Lindor’s hitting struggles.

Rodriguez’s larger point seemed to be that Lindor was trying to do too much at the plate, which is a valid take. However, suggestion anyone should be penalized for hitting a bunch of home runs is pretty crazy.

Lindor’s best offensive seasons came in 2017-19, when he 33, 38 and 32 home runs, respectively, in each season.

There’s still plenty of time for Lindor to get things right at the plate – his contract extension is for 10 years, after all – but Mets fans are definitely getting frustrated early on.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.