A-Rod’s Suggestion For Francisco Lindor Is Going Viral

The Mets made one of the biggest moves of the MLB offseason, trading for Cleveland Indians superstar Francisco Lindor. The NL East franchise was able to sign Lindor to a massive $341 contract extension prior to Opening Day.

It’s been a struggle so far for Lindor, though – at least at the plate.

Lindor is hitting .182 on the season. He’s playing great defense at shortstop, but he’s yet to deliver at the plate.

On Sunday Night Baseball this evening, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez had a bizarre suggestion for Lindor’s hitting struggles.

A-Rod just said if he was the Mets hitting coach he would penalize Lindor if he hit more than 25 home runs by fining him? pic.twitter.com/LdZBTmJHbf — Brad Goldberg (@B_Gumbo30) May 3, 2021

Rodriguez’s larger point seemed to be that Lindor was trying to do too much at the plate, which is a valid take. However, suggestion anyone should be penalized for hitting a bunch of home runs is pretty crazy.

Lindor’s best offensive seasons came in 2017-19, when he 33, 38 and 32 home runs, respectively, in each season.

I will never not find it funny that A-Rod hates home runs. It's like if an astronaut hated the moon. — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) May 3, 2021

There’s still plenty of time for Lindor to get things right at the plate – his contract extension is for 10 years, after all – but Mets fans are definitely getting frustrated early on.