A Saints Rival Is Reportedly Eyeing Sean Payton

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Sean Payton is taking a break from coaching and might even explore opportunities in the television industry. However, the expectation is that he'll return to coaching in the NFL in 2023.

According to a report, the Carolina Panthers are already eyeing Payton as a possibility at the head coaching position a year from now.

There's a league-wide belief Matt Rhule is preparing to coach his final year in Carolina. The Panthers haven't been successful under his watch, and Carolina's front office may be looking for a change.

Even if the Panthers have a decent season later this year, Payton would be too good to pass down if he wants the job.

"The Carolina @Panthers are eying coach Sean Payton, sources tell @FOS," said Michael McCarthy. "After missing playoffs 4 straight seasons, Panthers might be willing to wait a year while former Super Bowl-winning New Orleans @Saints coach explores TV with @amazon or @FOXSports."

Sean Payton is currently expected to join the television industry this upcoming season. He reportedly has offers from both Amazon and FOX.

Payton may just need a one-year recharge to get back in the coaching game, though.

If he does, expect the Panthers to try and make Payton an offer he can't refuse.

It'd be quite the move on Carolina's part.