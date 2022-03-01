A Saquon Barkley Trade Is Reportedly “Unlikely” This Offseason

With new leadership in New York, the Giants seem prepared to make some major changes heading into the 2022 league year.

When asked about the possibility of a trade for star running back Saquon Barkley, newly-hired general manager Joe Schoen said “I’m open to anything.”

While Schoen may be open to a possible trade for Barkley, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes a deal before the 2022 season is “unlikely.”

“To me, it doesn’t seem realistic,” he said on NFL Now. “He did not have a great year last year. He was banged up. He has a fully-guaranteed salary that somebody would have to pick up. If you’re the Giants, if you’re going to pay even a little bit of the salary, you might as well see if that player can be really good for you.

“I don’t see Saquon Barkley being traded. To me, the most likely scenario is playing it out and having a decision at the end of next season.”

From NFL Now: The #Giants are open to considering all trades, though a deal for RB Saquon Barkley appears unlikely. pic.twitter.com/RlkRo4R4Gy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2022

After an offensive rookie of the year season in 2018, Barkley has regressed each season due to a variety of injury issues. After recovering from a torn ACL injury early in the 2020 season, the former Pro Bowler return to the field in 2021. This past season, he battled nagging ankle issues that held him to 13 appearances.

Should the Giants hold on to Barkley for another season?