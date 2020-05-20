A Shirtless Mike Tyson Training Video Is Going Viral

Even at 53 years of age, there’s little doubt that Mike Tyson is one of the most intimidating fighters on the planet.

And now it looks like we could be one step closer to seeing Iron Mike back in the ring in some shape or form. In a video ad for the social media site Weibo shared by TMZ, Tyson stood shirtless and showed off his incredible muscles added some very aggressive shadow boxing.

“I’m gonna let you know, there’s a possibility I might come back…” Tyson teased before flexing and showing off a flurry of punches. But at the end of the video, he appears to drop the kayfabe to play with one of his dogs.

Tyson has been teasing a renewed interest in boxing again for weeks. He’s posted several viral videos doing boxing training, where he looks to be in absolutely phenomenal shape.

But it was only a year ago that Tyson said on the Joe Rogan Experience that he doesn’t even work out anymore. He explained at the time that working out and training “reactivates my ego” and was afraid of where that might take him.

However, in a recent appearance on Facebook gaming, Tyson reportedly said that feels his ego and desire to fight is returning.

“The gods of war have reawakened me,” Tyson said. “They’ve ignited my ego and want me to go to war again.”

Would you like to see Mike Tyson in the ring again?