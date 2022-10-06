A Wild Tom Brady, Gisele Conspiracy Theory Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The rumor mill is swirling amidst the impending divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — and some theories are more ridiculous than others.

There's a group of people on TikTok who believe Gisele is a "witch" from whom Brady "draws his power." There are countless accounts that claim Brady is in for a career collapse now that he's "wronged" his wife by unretiring from the NFL.

James Dator of SB Nation explained some of the wild theories swirling around #witchtok.

Gisele has cast protective wards to shield Tom’s body, spells to enhance his athletic abilities, and given him potions that have allowed him to freeze time and stop the aging process. The agreement between Brady and his witch wife was that she’d support his athletic endeavors, and in exchange he’d retire at age 45, the tarot number for making “positive life changes,” meaning leaving football to spend time with his family. Brady broke this promise with Gisele when he announced he was returning to the NFL after a 40 day retirement — that number is important too, because 40 is the number for following life’s purpose, or the soul’s desire. So, not only did Tom choose not to retire at age 45, as they agreed, but he hurt Gisele by returning to the NFL after 40 days — showing his soul belonged to the NFL and football, not his wife and family.

While these theories are extremely outlandish, Brady has admitted some ritualistic behavior from his wife in the past. When he was with the Patriots in 2019, the superstar quarterback explained some pregame practices Gisele taught him.

“I’ve learned a lot from my wife over the years. She’s so about the power of intention, and believing things that are really going to happen and she always makes a little altar for me at the game, because she just wills it so much. So she put together a little altar for me that I could bring with pictures of my kids. I have these little special stones and healing stones and protection stones and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes and say all these mantras.”

If a complete collapse is in store for Brady, it hasn't quite come yet. He's thrown for 1,058 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception through the first four games of the season.

However, the Buccaneers are on a two-game losing streak and Brady is dealing with shoulder and finger injuries ahead of Week 5.