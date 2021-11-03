AAC Commissioner Has Blunt Response To Cincinnati’s Playoff Ranking

Non-Power-Five teams continue to be overlooked in the College Football Playoff rankings.

In this evening’s first CFP selection show of the year, the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats were given a No. 6 ranking — four spots off their AP ranking of No. 2.

Plenty of people associated with the Cincinnati program are understandably upset by this oversight — including AAC commissioner Mike Aresco.

“It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. The committee doesn’t rank our teams that deserve to be ranked, then they turn around and say they don’t play any ranked teams,” Aresco said, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Last season, the Bearcats went undefeated with three wins over top 25 opponents. This year, they have a massive statement win over the then-No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (ranked No. 10 in CFP top 25) in South Bend.

The selection committee gave the same explanation they’ve given every year a non-Power-Five team doesn’t make the cut.

“The committee has great respect for Cincy. The win at Notre Dame was a really impressive win,” CFP chairman Gary Barta said, per Sports Illustrated. “When you look at who they’ve played after that, who else did they beat?”

Barta also pointed out that Cincinnati’s last two closely-contested wins came against Navy and Tulane, two opponents who are a combined 3-13.

While this No. 6 ranking could be considered a slap in the face to the undefeated Bearcats, it also marks some unique history. Since the birth of the College Football Playoff system, Cincinnati now has the highest ever rank for a Group of Five program.

Luke Fickell’s squad will certainly have to run the table if they want any chance to land a top four ranking on Selection Sunday.