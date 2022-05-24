Aaron Boone Reacts To Josh Donaldson Punishment

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MLB suspended Josh Donaldson one game for his controversial remark to Tim Anderson during Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Donaldson mockingly called Anderson "Jackie" in reference to the shortstop saying three years ago he felt like he needed to help change the game like Jackie Robinson. The White Sox star called the comment "disrespectful."

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his opinion on the punishment.

"I don’t agree with it," Boone said Monday night. "I don’t think it warranted a suspension, but I certainly respect their process."

On Sunday, via The New York Post's Peter Botte, Boone said Donaldson should not have evoke Robinson's name.

"I understand that Josh has been very forthcoming with the history of it, the context of it, Boone said. "I don’t believe there was any malicious intent with that regard. This is just somewhere in my opinion he should not be going."

Before the suspension, which Donaldson is appealing, the Yankees placed the third baseman on the COVID-19 injured list.

One game isn't a huge punishment during a 162-game season, especially for a 36-year-old who's missed time with injuries in four of the last five years. Yet Boone doesn't believe it's justified.