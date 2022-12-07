Aaron Boone Reacts To The Latest Aaron Judge Drama

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees walks off the field during a pitching change against the Baltimore Oriolesat Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is sweating it out after seeing reports heat up that single-season AL home run king Aaron Judge could soon sign with the Giants.

“I know nothing. I really don’t. It’s been an uncomfortable hour. I know nothing," Boone said via Stephanie Apstein.

Baseball fans reacted to Tuesday's ensuing drama.

"I don’t like the 'uncomfortable' word usage," a Yankees fan replied.

"Question to Aaron Boone: 'What’s your strategy when creating the lineup and managing the bullpen,'" a user tweeted.

"When you don’t know if the roof is suppose to be opened or closed," commented Apollo Media.

"This could apply to so many situations."

"As clueless in the off-season as he is when managing. Comforting," another Bombers fan said.

"We know, trust me."

"He's not even talking about Aaron Judge," another replied.

"The Aaron Judge Saga or any given hour in which Aaron Boone is managing a baseball game?" another asked.

Boone and the rest Yankee Nation are almost certainly on pins and needles right now.