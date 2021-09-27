Aaron Donald Had 4-Word Message For Matthew Stafford Tonight

The Los Angeles Rams took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, 34-24.

Los Angeles improved to 3-0 on the season. The Rams made a big trade for Matthew Stafford this offseason and it appears to be paying off in a big way.

Stafford was great on Sunday, throwing for 343 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Brady and the Buccaneers.

The Rams are clearly thrilled to have Stafford behind center this season. Following the win over the Buccaneers, Rams star Aaron Donald had a cool message for his quarterback.

“I love you, man!” Donald told Stafford.

Aaron Donald says he saw Matthew Stafford outside the press room door, stopped and gave him a hug and said, “I love you, man!” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 27, 2021

The rest of the Rams’ locker room probably feels very similarly to Donald.

So far, the Rams have looked like the best team in the NFC. Los Angeles will look to improve to 4-0 next weekend when the Rams take on their divisional rival in the Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. E.T.