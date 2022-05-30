Aaron Donald Addresses Potential Retirement: NFL Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Prior to Super Bowl LVI there was a lot of speculation that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald might hang up the cleats afterwards. He addressed that speculation in a recent interview.

Appearing on I Am Athlete, Donald admitted that he could find himself "at peace" without football as things stand now. But he said that he's gotten "addicted" to winning Super Bowls after getting his first this past February.

As for his current status with the Rams, Donald said that he wants his new contract to make sense for him He expects that it will "probably" get figured out at some point in the near future.

NFL fans are giving Donald his props for doing what he can to get every dollar out of the Rams while he's still in his prime. They encouraged him to use every method available to get his money.

There's little denying that Aaron Donald is the top defender in the NFL and even less that he's the top defensive tackle since Warren Sapp.

Donald is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and an all-around dominant force in the NFL.

There's a case to be made that Donald could be earning quarterback money right now. And with Donald recognizing how much value he brings to the Rams, we could see some kind of holdout on the way if he doesn't get what he wants.

Will Aaron Donald retire early?