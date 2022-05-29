Aaron Donald Announces He's Made A Big Agency Move

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald revealed that he's switched agencies to Kanye Wade's Donda Sports.

The Los Angeles Rams superstar discussed the change on Brandon Marshall's I Am Athlete podcast (h/t TMZ Sports). His wife and marketing manager, Erica Donald, will also work with Donda Sports.

"It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me it was a no-brainer."

West founded Donda Sports earlier this year alongside wide receiver Antonio Brown, who referred to himself as the company's president. The seven-time All-Pro tackle is a major acquisition for the agency.

Discussing the possibility of creating custom cleats, Donald said nothing is "full circle" yet, but they've "been talking."

The 31-year-old also said West tried to recruit him for one of his music videos.

"He actually wanted me to get in one of the videos, but I was like, 'Naw.' I was out my element," Donald said. "But he was cool."

Following an offseason of retirement rumors, Donald is poised to return for his ninth season after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title. Yet this move could help him pursue business aspirations beyond the gridiron.