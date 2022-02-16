Just a few days after he helped the Rams clinch a Super Bowl title, Aaron Donald is hitting the streets of LA — celebrating with his teammates and the city of Los Angeles in this year’s championship parade.

Every year there seems to be at least one viral moment from the Super Bowl parade. And on Wednesday, No. 99 provided that moment.

Losing the shirt, Donald revealed the unbelievable, 285-lbs physique that’s helped him established himself as one of the most dominant defensive players of all time.

The NFL world reacted to this viral moment on Twitter.

“This guy is a physical monster,” one fan said.

“Aaron Donald and I do not have similar DNA,” another joked.

“That boy Aaron Donald built like a tank,” another said.

Me: How does Aaron Donald just throw NFL offensive linemen around like that?! Aaron Donald: https://t.co/O7ijSMR3es — Phil the Laker Fan (@phsizemore) February 16, 2022

With another outstanding season in 2021, Donald notched his seventh straight first-team All-Pro selection. The four-time defensive player of the year put the pressure on Joe Burrow and forced a game-sealing incompletion in this year’s Super Bowl — adding a championship ring to his long list of NFL accomplishments.

Donald, 30, is reportedly considering retirement this offseason.