Aaron Donald Makes His Opinion On Von Miller Extremely Clear

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Von Miller, left, and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

In just two days, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in what could be a preview of the Super Bowl.

The 2022 NFL season-opener couldn't provide a better matchup for football fans around the world. It pits two of the best teams in their respective conferences against one another.

It also pits a star defensive end against his former team. Von Miller won a Super Bowl with the Rams last season, but will suit up for the Bills on Thursday night.

With that matchup looming, Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald made his thoughts about Miller very clear. He respects Miller, but he's the enemy now.

Here's what Donald said, via Pro Football Talk:

“I give a lot of credit, just obviously, in that playoff run having those conversations with Von — I feel like he challenged me with some things as a vocal leader and I took that to heart and I stepped up when we needed [me] to. So I always will respect and love Von for that. We created some special things. We miss him, but he’s on the opposite side now, so, you know, he’s the enemy.”

Donald and Miller will look to help their respective defenses stop elite quarterbacks.

The Rams and Bills kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.