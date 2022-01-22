The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Donald Receives Punishment For What He Did vs. Cardinals

Aaron Donald attended to by medical personnel.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams is escorted off the field after an injury during the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald is facing some discipline from the NFL following an altercation with a Cardinals offensive lineman in Monday night’s Wild Card game. Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Donald was fined upwards of $10,000 for the skirmish.

“Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness, roughhousing with Cardinals OT DJ Humphries after a play Monday night,” RapSheet reported. Adding, “Humphries was not fined.”

Donald and Humphries began to mix-it-up in the third quarter of the Rams’ 34-11 blowout of Arizona.

Donald appeared to reach for Humphries neck and choke him in the exchange. As players from both teams, as well as the officials, attempted to breaking things up.

The All-Pro DT also seemed to throw a punch at Humphries after ripping off the O-lineman’s helmet. Donald received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the skirmish. But Donald’s behavior was certainly fine-worthy.

Now the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has his eyes set on Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offensive line. Tampa Bay could be playing with a wounded tackle in Tristan Wirfs. Aaron Donald and the Ram’s pass rush will look to get home on Brady as they eye an NFC Championship berth.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.