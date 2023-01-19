Aaron Donald Reportedly Makes Decision On The Pro Bowl

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after sacking Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a game at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Over the past decade, football fans have grown increasingly aware of how much luster the NFL's Pro Bowl has lost.

Football players see it as an opportunity for a family trip rather than an accomplishment. As such, some players have started turning down the chance to go to the Pro Bowl if they're recovering from injury or just don't want to be part of it.

That trend continued this week when Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald told the NFL he won't be participating this year.

"Washington’s Daron Payne was named to the Pro Bowl today to replace Aaron Donald, who told the NFL that he is unable to participate," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.

For Donald, it's a case of injury rather than apathy. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the final weeks of the regular season and was not able to compete.

His absence opens the door for Daron Payne.