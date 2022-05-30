Aaron Donald Reveals His 1 Main Factor For Retirement Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rams Super Bowl champ Aaron Donald's remains in a contract dispute as retirement rumors continue to swirl.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year appeared on Brandon Marshall's "I Am Athlete" podcast. Saying he'd be "at peace" with walking away from the game if he can't find a deal in a winning situation.

For me, it's about winning. I don't want to play football if I can't win anyway, so I feel like if I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play. But again, it's still a business, and we got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn't to get handled then, you know, it is what it is type of situation.

Donald went on to say that the retirement talk didn't just start after the Super Bowl. Explaining that he only set out to play eight years in the NFL.

I'll be fine regardless, but me talking about retirement, that was happening way before we won a Super Bowl. I've been saying that since I got into the league I was going to play eight years and be done. That's just what I've been saying. ... If I was to play, it's just to win another Super Bowl, but at the end of the day, it's still a business and it got to make sense to me and my family.

... I don't need to play football to be fine. ... I was blessed to play this game, to make the money I made, the accomplishments I made in eight years is, like, I'm complete. If I can win another one, that's great. But if not, I'm at peace.

Aaron Donald also revealed that he recently signed on with Kanye West and Antonio Brown's Donda Sports.

Calling it, "a helluva opportunity" to set up things he and his wife would like to do outside of football.