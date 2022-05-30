Aaron Donald Reveals How Long He Planned On Playing In NFL

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald has dominated the NFL throughout eight seasons. While Los Angeles Rams fans would love to see the star defensive tackle pulverize offenses for eight more, he might not have the same plans.

During an interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, released in full Monday, Donald addressed retirement rumors that have run rampant since NBC's Rodney Harrison reported before the Super Bowl that Donald would consider hanging up his cleats if the Rams won.

Donald said that wasn't the case. In actuality, he had always planned on ending his career after eight seasons. He's shared that intention with friends, family, and teammates over the years.

"I've been saying that since I got into the league I was gonna play eight years and be done," Donald said. "That's just what I've been saying."

Rather than leading him to retire, Donald told Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy, and Adam "Pacman" Jones that ending his eighth season with a championship instead may motivate him to keep going.

"Winning the Super Bowl, you get kind of a little addicted to it. I want to feel that again though, I ain't gonna lie," Donald said. "That experience is like none other. If I was to play, it's just to win another Super Bowl. But at the end of the day, it's still a business and it's got to make sense for me and my family."

Donald added that his contract will "probably get figured out," but he doesn't feel compelled to return.

"I'm happy. I'm fine," Donald asserted. "I don't need to play football to be fine ... I'm complete. If I can win another one, that's great, but if not, I'm at peace."

Donald, who also revealed his decision to join Kanye West's Donda Sports, isn't fully committed to playing football in 2022. Even if he does come back, it still sounds like the 31-year-old is willing to walk away while still playing at a peak level.