Aaron Donald Reveals How Much Longer He Plans To Play For

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

After Aaron Donald and the Rams captured their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year floated the idea of retirement.

He eventually came to terms on a deal that would keep him in LA through 2024. However, if he did decide to walk away after next season, there'd be no financial reason to stop him.

Donald discussed his future with the team in Peter King's latest Football Morning in America column. Telling the longtime football writer:

I got a two-year commitment right now, so I’m going to do everything I can while I’m here to help the organization win and be successful. I’m gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level.

During an appearance on Brandon Marshall's "I Am Athlete" podcast back in May, Donald explained that he only set out to play in the NFL for eight years; something he's already accomplished.

Saying on retirement:

I'll be fine regardless, but me talking about retirement, that was happening way before we won a Super Bowl. I've been saying that since I got into the league I was going to play eight years and be done. That's just what I've been saying. ... If I was to play, it's just to win another Super Bowl, but at the end of the day, it's still a business and it got to make sense to me and my family.

The seven-time first-team All-Pro is due $95 million over the next three seasons.