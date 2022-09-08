Aaron Donald Sent Retirement Paperwork To Rams: Fans React

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams is escorted off the field after an injury during the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Prior to Super Bowl LVI there were rumors that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was mulling retirement. Apparently, those rumors were true.

On Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Donald previously penned a letter to the Rams expressing his desire to retire. The letter was never filed and sent to the NFL despite his desire to have it sent.

Having failed to let him retire, a behind-the-scenes clash between the Rams and Donald ensued. It culminated in a massive contract extension for Donald in exchange for him returning to the team.

A $40 million raise over three years without having to add any more years to the contract is pretty hard to turn down. As a result, Donald is back with the Rams for the foreseeable future.

NFL fans can hardly believe that the story is real. Some fans wish Donald had retired so he would stop beating their teams, while Rams fans are now going to cherish his time with them even more:

Aaron Donald is arguably the most dominant force the NFL has seen since Bruce Smith and the late-great Reggie White.

He's been a Pro Bowler in every season since his rookie year, seven straight All-Pro selections, has 98 sacks, and has won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times.

The Rams would love to have him playing at this high of a level for many years to come.

It appears that Donald wasn't as eager to do so. But money talks.