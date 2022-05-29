Aaron Donald Signs With Donda Sports: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The best defender in the NFL has partnered with one of the world's most iconic musicians as Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has joined Kanye West's Donda Sports network.

Donda Sports offers "professional and wellness support" to athletes in collaboration with Kanye West. The company acts as a full-service sports brand that includes apparel and sneakers as well.

Appearing on I Am Athlete, Donald said it was an opportunity that made sense to him and his wife. He said he believes the partnership will "open up a lot of different doors" and opportunities outside of football.

"It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me it was a no-brainer," Donald said.

"I think it's a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do. So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it's pretty dope. We're excited about it, and we're gonna see where this thing goes."

But NFL fans are a bit perplexed by this move overall. Many believe that Kanye West isn't knowledgeable enough about sports to be running a company with Aaron Donald as a key figure. Others were more impressed that Kanye was able to land him despite his limited NFL knowledge:

