Aaron Donald Still Considering Retirement: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Donald "has a number" in mind he'll accept to play in 2022.

"Keep in mind that the retirement buzz around Donald — first delivered by NBC’s Rodney Harrison on the Super Bowl pregame broadcast — was always real," Fowler said, via Rams Wire. "And it’s my understanding that Donald has a number he will play for. If it’s not met, retirement can still go down. Adding years to an already existing three-year pact takes Donald well into his mid-30s, and who knows whether he wants to play that long? But that’s the best way for Los Angeles to stretch out the money for cap purposes."

Fans immediately started reacting to the news.

"I don’t care what it is, give him all the money in Kroenke’s account he’s worth every penny and nickel," one fan said.

"People legit are okay with AD leaving lmao? The guy was responsible for closing out (almost) every playoff game for us. Respect the man and load up the Brinks truck," another fan said.

Rams fans obviously want the team to pay Donald what he's worth so they can go on another run to the Super Bowl.