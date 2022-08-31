Aaron Donald Was Asked About Last Week's Practice Fight

Inglewood, CA, Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

Just a week ago, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The two teams were sharing the field for a joint practice just months after squaring off in the Super Bowl. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was caught on video swinging a pair of helmets at Bengals players during the scrum.

On Wednesday afternoon, reporters asked the star defensive tackle about his part in the melee. He downplayed the issue and made it clear he doesn't want to talk about it going forward.

"It was just a practice," Donald said about the incident. "It was football. I don't really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo."

Reporters then asked Donald if he addressed the team and spoke with head coach Sean McVay about his actions. Donald gave a one-word reply, "yes."

Just a few days ago, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Rams will handle Donald's punishment and will keep said punishment private.