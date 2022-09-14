Aaron Judge Asked If He Would Sign With Boston Red Sox

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 06: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees waits to bat in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

As much as New York Yankees fans might hate seeing Aaron Judge leave after the incredible season he's having, they're downright fearful that he'd join their most hated rivals: The Boston Red Sox.

So naturally, Judge was asked if going up to Boston was on the table as he nears the end of his Yankees contract. Speaking to reporters having scoring two runs against Boston last night, Judge wouldn't give a clear answer.

"Ooh. We'll talk about that at the end of the year," Judge said with a laugh.

There was no way Judge was going to answer a question like that while wearing the Yankee pinstripes. He'd also have to deal with a number of consequences if he spoke about potentially joining any other MLB teams too.

But refusing to answer the question is hardly going to assuage Yankees fans' fears.

With 57 home runs this season, Aaron Judge is on pace to surpass the late-great Roger Maris' 61 for the most in a single year in American League history.

The Yankees have previously offered Judge a contract extension, but it wasn't to Judge's liking, leaving the two sides at a standstill as he approaches the end of his current contract.

There was a time where the mere implication that Derek Jeter could sign with the Red Sox preceded the Yankees opening up their checkbook as wide as they could to keep The Captain in New York.

But it's unclear if the Yankees will be as willing to do so now, even if Judge is the best home run hitter in baseball today.

Will Aaron Judge sign with the Red Sox next year?