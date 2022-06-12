Aaron Judge Blasts League-Leading 23rd Home Run: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

All rise. Aaron Judge continued his unbelievable 2022 campaign Saturday by smacking his league-leading 23rd home run deep to left.

The Yankees slugger got every bit of this Matt Swarmer fastball, leaving no doubt as soon he made contact.

Baseball fans reacted to Judge's monster shot on social media.

"And they say Judges need protection," one user joked.

"Best player in baseball," another said.

"Buddy been going crazy!" commented another.

"All rise for the 23rd time," tweeted Candy Digital.

"Best player in the damn league."

"Brian Cashman better pay the man!" a Yankees fan said. "ALL RISE Aaron Judge MVP!"

"Remember when everyone was saying Aaron Judge was a waste."

"'It brings rain' as Judge hits a home run."

"MVP," another Bombers fan simply replied.

On the year, the three-time All-Star is batting .308 with 23* home runs, 46* RBIs and a MLB-leading 1.050 OPS.