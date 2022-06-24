Aaron Judge Declines Yankees' Settlement Offer: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Update: It appears there's been a last-minute change of heart. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Judge has unexpectedly accepted the Yankees' settlement offer.

It's currently unclear what the final figure is. Judge reportedly wanted around $21 million for the 2022 season.

In the midst of his best-ever season in the pinstripes, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is once again betting on himself.

Judge has turned down a $19 million settlement offer from the Yankees. That number was the midway point of the Yankees' original $17 million offer and Judge's $21 million request.

Now, instead of a settlement on his 2022 salary, Judge will attend an arbitration hearing on Friday afternoon.

"On the eve of this season, Judge turned down a $213.5 million contract offer from the Yankees, choosing instead to leave open the possibility that he could become a free agent this fall," said MLB insider Buster Olney, via ESPN.com. "Now, in the midst of the best season of his career and with the arbitration case looming, Judge has taken a similar approach with his 2022 salary. According to sources, the Yankees offered to settle at the midpoint -- $19 million. But Judge declined, and is instead aiming for an arbitration victory that officials in both management and the union believe will alter the financial landscape players in the immediate future."

The Yankees are playing hardball here, and it might cost them.

Judge will become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season. If the Yankees can't fix this, he might leave the Big Apple.

The Yankees better fix this.

Judge is probably the best player in baseball right now, but the storied New York franchise certainly isn't treating him like it.